Pharmacies don’t expect COVID-19 vaccine until phase 2

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Local pharmacies are expected to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in phase 2 according to the New York State vaccination program.

Most of the people who will be getting the vaccine in phase two include first responders, teachers and staff members, public health workers, and pharmacies.

The owner of Gerould’s Pharmacies says he believes they won’t get vaccines until late February.

“The delivery of the product will come through a source called McKesson Corporation. The existing current product that has been released, we don’t expect to see during our portion of phase 1 and phase 2. It is much more challenging to manage the ultracold product in a setting such as ours. There will be no cost to the patients and the individuals,” said Frank Steed, owner of Gerould’s Pharmacies.

Steed says there is going to be criteria they will have to follow, based on the need of the patient, including personal information and risk factors.