Phase 1B underway, essential workers and people 75 and older eligible

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The next phase of vaccinations in New York state will be starting today.

Group 1B will consist of people age of 75 and older.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says the state is getting about 300,000 doses of the vaccine a week, but it will still take time to vaccinate everyone in the 1A and 1B phase of the roll out plan.

Those groups include healthcare workers, public employees, and the general public aged 75 or older.

The governor stating the elderly are the largest group in this phase with 1.4 million New Yorkers.

“These are people who have been hyper cautious for many months they haven’t seen their family, they’re afraid to go out this is the group that desperately needs the vaccine,” said Governor Cuomo.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announcing the commonwealth state will also be rolling out with the same plan starting today.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now