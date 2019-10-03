Fiber break impacting local landline phones

UPDATE 1:45 p.m.: According to the Horseheads School District there “is a major fiber break that is impacting both inbound and outbound calling. Engineering is working to reroute traffic to restore services.”

The outage is affecting all outside calling, including 911 services. If you have an emergency, use a cellphone instead of a landline.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – There are multiple reports of an area-wide phone outage.

Chemung County and Schuyler County Government phones are down. Several school district phone systems are down as well.

Additionally, it appears that there is a problem with the GST BOCES system.

This is a developing story.

