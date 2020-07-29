Pierri’s Central Restaurant holds liquidation sale

PAINTED POST, NY (WETM-TV) – Pierri’s Central Restaurant, which has closed for good, is holding a liquidation sale at its location in Painted Post.

“Everything must go,” Tommy Pierri, Owner of Pierri’s Central Restaurant said. The cash sale will take place again on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., and then possibly again two days next week Pierri said.

The restaurant was is operating since 1946 and has been passed down from generation to generation. It closed earlier this month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For more details on the sale, click HERE.