Pine City Elementary installs Buddy Bench

PINE CITY, N.Y. (WETM) – Pine City Elementary installed a Buddy Bench.

A former Pine City student and now a Senior at Notre Dame High School reached out to Pine City Principal Mrs. Baran this Spring with a special project.

The former student was working on his Eagle Scout and wanted to build a Buddy Bench for our Pine City School. Of course, Mrs. Baran was pleased to see one of her Pine City Bears return to his former school and give back to the students of today and the future.

A Buddy Bench is a special place in a school where a child can go when they want someone to talk to. When another student or staff member sees someone on the bench, they will recognize this as a sign that some help, support or comfort is needed and will come to talk with the student.

On the new Pine City Buddy Bench, the Pine City Pledge is inscribed: “Be Safe, Be Polite and Be Ready.”

Additionally, the District’s Six Pillars of Character are written in as well: Respect, Responsibility, Caring, Fairness, Trustworthiness, and Citizenship.

These character traits are inspired by Elmira’s Ernie Davis.