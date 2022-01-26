Pixie Moss Meadows is expanding its brand in Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Another local green business is upgrading. Pixie Moss Meadows jump-started their business in Corning, NY in May of 2021. The store and workshop have announced they will be expanding with its new event space, The Ceilidh. It’s located next door to the Pixie Moss meadows storefront.

“Our event center will be used for larger workshops. We have one this weekend for a glass terrarium workshop. We will also be working with school districts and creating parties such as a bridal shower. It’ll house a larger group of people.” said Jennifer Tiffany, Owner

Tickets for the afternoon glass terrarium workshop have already sold out. There are tickets available for the morning class on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

For more information, visit Pixie Moss meadows website.

