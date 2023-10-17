CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Pizza lovers in Corning can rejoice as a fan-favorite pizza spot is making a return to town following the COVID-19 Pandemic.

A new franchise, known as Allegany Pizza, has taken over the former location at 55 E. Pulteney St. and is planning to turn the iconic building back into a Pizza Hut.

Bert Flinn, Allegany Pizza’s District Manager, told 18 News that this location will be the third Pizza Hut opening after two new stores opened recently in Olean and Geneseo.

Flinn said that the Corning location is expected to open in early 2024 as they have to continue to renovate the inside of the building and continue working things through with the City of Corning.

Pizza Hut returns to Corning after it was shut down in the summer of 2020 along with 16 other locations as a result of the franchise at the time going bankrupt.

The announcement of the new Pizza Hut in Corning comes nearly a year after the chain restaurant returned to Elmira in the old Tops Plaza, providing take-out to local residents.

Something that the Corning location will bring back customers is the option to dine in, as the store in Elmira only offers take-out options with it being a smaller location.