Pizza Hut returning to the Southern Tier

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Pizza Hut announced plans to return to the Southern Tier after the local franchisee decided to close all local locations during the COVID-19 pandemic. WETM has confirmed that Elmira will be on the list of locations that will be opening soon.

The new location will be on the Southside of Elmira, in the old Tops Plaza, and next to Zoom Tan. There is not currently an open date for this store, but Pizza Hut plans on opening around ten new stores by the end of the year, in New York.

18 News has reached out to Pizza Hut and its parent company Yum! Brands for comment. We will bring you more information as we find out on-air and online.