AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 1ST: 80°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 1ST: 54°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:33 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 7:42 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) — High pressure is in control for much of the east coast this weekend, making it a sunny and dry forecast for our Twin Tiers. When will showers return? Details below:

TODAY:

A sunny and dry day is in the forecast for today. We start off cool in the low 50s, but quickly warm up as the sun comes up with the help of clear skies today. High temperatures today top off in the upper 70s.

TONIGHT:

Tonight we remain dry and cool. Temperatures cool back down to the low 50s and upper 40s, and any clouds we saw during the day will be clearing out this evening. Some areas have a chance for patchy fog.

REST OF THE WEEKEND:

If you’re thinking about getting outside this weekend it will be great conditions as a big area of high pressure settles in across much of the east coast. This will keep us mostly dry with the exception of a week front to the north of us leaving us with a chance of a shower or two overnight Saturday into Sunday

FRIDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 53

SATURDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 88 LOW: 60

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 91 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 92 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 93 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE RAINFALL

HIGH: 86

Have a wonderful day!

