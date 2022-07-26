AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 26TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 26TH: 57°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:54 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:33 PM

Happy Tuesday! It is a refreshing start to the day with temperatures in the 50s and humidity levels are comfortable. Today will be a pleasant weather day with highs in the low to mid 80s and we see a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight, lows are in the mid 50s with mostly clear conditions. Patchy fog is possible late overnight and into early tomorrow morning, especially in valley locations. Wednesday is a mainly dry day with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures are in the mid 80s. Showers move in late evening and throughout the overnight hours. An isolated thunderstorm is also possible.

A cold front moves in Thursday afternoon setting off some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms cannot be ruled out. We are in the upper 80s for highs on Thursday. Showers linger into Friday but stay on the lighter side as that cold front exits. For the weekend, we are dry and see mostly sunny conditions for Saturday. There is a little bit more cloud cover on Sunday but still able to see peeks of sunshine. Temperatures remain close to average this weekend. Dry weather holds for Monday and we are mostly sunny. High temperatures make a climb into the upper 80s to near 90.

Have a great day!

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. OVERNIGHT SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SCATTERED SHOWERS & ISOLATED T-STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS MAY LINGER.

HIGH: 84 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 87 LOW: 61

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 89 LOW: 63

