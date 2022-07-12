ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Local police and fire departments responded to a reported rollover accident on Maple Avenue in Elmira on July 12.

The crash occurred just after 7:00 p.m. near the intersection of Maple Ave. and Luce St.

The Elmira Police Department, Elmira Fire Department, and Chemung County Sheriff responded to the incident. Erway Ambulance was also on scene.

Details regarding injuries and the cause of the crash are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. 18 News will update this article as more details become available.