WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – On August 28th, 2022, New York State Police out of Wayland received a complaint of a sexual assault of a minor child.

After an investigation, the State Police discovered a male subject was having sexual intercourse with the minor child over the course of a year.

Following an indictment by a Steuben County Jury, Angleo J. Hurlburt Sr., age 48, of Hornell, NY, was arrested for Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child (B Felony), sixteen counts of Rape 2nd (D Felony), Coercion 2nd (E Felony) and Endangering the Welfare of a Child (A Misdemeanor).

Hurlburt was brought to Steuben County Jail on a Superior Court Warrant.

