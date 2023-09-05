AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Avoca man was arrested over the weekend after police say he stabbed his roommate during a disagreement.

Police say that 55-year-old Richard M. Randall was arrested and has been charged with assault in the second degree, a class D felony, after stabbing his roommate 49-year-old Adam W. Rounds on Saturday.

Police responded to their home on Bauter Road around 10:40 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, for the reported stabbing.

When police arrived, they witnessed both Randall and Rounds were hurt, it was later learned that the two had gotten into a physical fight and both ended up with knife wounds.

Police say that Rounds was taken to Noyes Memorial Hospital by ambulance for treatment while Randall was airlifted to Strong Memorial for treatment.

Police say both men were released from the hospital after treatment with Randall being taken to the Steuben County Jail with no bail.

Police report the investigation into this incident is ongoing.