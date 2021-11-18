Police called to Ernie Davis Academy for parent disturbance, student suspended

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police were called to Ernie Davis Academy Thursday morning after a parent allegedly caused a disturbance when coming to pick up their child.

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there was a dispute between two students, resulting in one of them being suspended. The parent was seen yelling and caused a disturbance when they came to pick up the student, according to police and a reporter at the school.

Reports of the police presence first came into 18 News around 10:30 a.m. on November 18. Elmira Police said the school resource officer called for backup, but ultimately the EPD wasn’t needed as the SRO got the situation under control.

18 News will continue to follow this story and provide information as it becomes available.