ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police have arrested a man they said is connected to at least 12 recent burglaries, including at the Southport Tops, and a woman who allegedly cashed multiple stolen lottery tickets.

Eric Cota, 50, and Kimberly Deprimo, 49, were arrested early in the morning on March 18 after the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Elmira City Police Detective Bureau executed a search warrant at an address on Moore Street.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, investigators found several items that linked Cota to at least 12 burglaries in the area, including the break-in at the Southport Tops gas station burglary earlier this week. Other burglaries allegedly took place in the City of Elmira, Town of Southport, Town of Horseheads and the Town of Big Flats since 2021

Investigators also allegedly found evidence that Deprimo had cashed several stolen winning lottery tickets.

Cota was charged with 3rd-degree Burglary for the Tops incident. He was arraigned and taken to the Chemung County Jail without bail pending future court appearances. The Sheriff’s Office said the other cases will be forwarded to the Chemung County District Attorney for Grand Jury proceedings.

Deprimo was charged with 5th-degree Criminal Possession of Stolen Property and later released on an appearance ticket.

On March 16, the Sheriff’s Office asked the public for help in identifying a person who broke into the Tops gas station, posting photos from surveillance video. The arrests come soon after Elmira Police issued a reminder to local business owners to securely lock up their businesses at night and remove or secure cash when they leave due to a recent string of burglaries.