Police chase of stolen vehicle ends in crash at Corning-Painted Post Middle School

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) — On July 4, the New York State Police in Painted Post arrested a person following a car chase that concluded in a crash at the Corning-Painted Post Middle School.

According to the NYSP, after attempting to conduct a routine traffic stop on I-86 in Chemung County, a person evaded police.

Officers were able to get the person’s license plate during the pursuit and they discovered the vehicle was stolen.

The pursuit ended in a crash behind the Corning-Painted Post Middle school, but nobody was injured.

The suspect was arrested and is currently in the Steuben County Jail awaiting CAP arraignment.

This is an ongoing investigation. 18 News will update this story as more information becomes available.