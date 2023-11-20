HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — A Horseheads man has been arrested after police say he pulled a gun on officers following an incident at a local bar Sunday night.

Horseheads Police say that 45-year-old Samuel L. Brooks was arrested on Sunday, Nov. 19, on the charge of criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree after confronting police after leaving the bar.

Police say that around 11:21 p.m. officers were called to Rosar’s Bar and Grille in Horseheads for the report of a disturbance where they say Brooks was serving himself drinks behind the bar before leaving the restaurant.

Police located Brooks walking in the 500 block of S. Main Street and tried to make contact with him. Police say that Brooks argued with officers and then pulled a handgun from his pants pocket. Brooks was quickly tackled and was stopped from firing the gun before he was arrested. The loaded handgun was taken as evidence with police saying no one was injured.

Brooks was seen in the Village of Horseheads Court and taken to the Chemung County Jail with additional charges possibly pending as a result of further research into the incident.