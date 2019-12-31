Police identify victim of fatal Bradford County crash

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police have identified 28-year-old Ben Welch as the victim of a fatal crash on Route 414 in Franklin Township on Dec. 23.

According to state police Welch was traveling at a “high rate of speed” when he crossed into the eastbound lane and was struck by a pickup truck.

The nature of Welch’s injuries was not disclosed by State Police.

According to an obituary posted online, Welch worked in the gas and oil fields, and he was employed by Jeld – Wen.

Welch is survived by his parents and two children.

Services for Welch will be on Saturday, January 4, from 1:00-2:00 pm at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA. A funeral service will follow immediately at 2:00pm