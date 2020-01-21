Breaking News
Police identify victim of fatal Elmira Heights crash

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – Arnold Carbaugh, 88, died Saturday afternoon while driving north on College Avenue, according to Elmira Heights Police Chief Rick Churches.

According to Churches, Carbaugh “may have suffered a medical episode”, and the crash likely did not result in his death.

Carbaugh was traveling North on College when it went off the road, striking a tree stump and then a tree.

An Elmira Heights Police officer found the Carbaugh to be unconscious and attempted to perform CPR. Carbaugh was taken to the hospital, but was pronounced dead.

