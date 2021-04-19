Police identify victim of Park Place shooting, suspect still at-large

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police have identified the victim of last week’s fatal shooting on Park Place as 35-year-old Christopher White of Elmira.

On Wednesday, April 14th, 2021, at approximately 10:15 P.M., the Elmira Police Department responded to the 600 block of Park Place for a report of a shooting and located White laying in the street.

White received aid from the Elmira Fire Department and Erway Ambulance before being transported to Arnot Ogden Hospital where he passed away.

Police say the shooting was not random and that White had been running away from the shooting from W. Fifth Street onto Park Place. White was shot while running and fell to the ground before more shots were fired.

The suspect, who fled on foot, is described as a black male with a muscular build and short hair. He was wearing dark colored pants, dark shoes and a royal blue hoodie.

Police say the investigation is on-going. If anyone was present in the area and witnessed this shooting, or has any information related to this shooting, they are encouraged to contact the Elmira Police Department at (607)737-5626, or the tip line at (607)271-HALT.

The Elmira Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, Elmira Fire Department and Erway Ambulance