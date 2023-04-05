Tatiana David was reported abducted and missing from Ithaca on April 5, 2023 (Courtesy: NYSP)

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police are asking for help finding a woman who was reported abducted and missing from Ithaca on Wednesday morning.

Police said Tatiana David was last seen with Michael Davis (pictured) in the morning on April 5, 2023. (Courtesy: NYSP)

Tatiana David is an abducted missing adult who was last seen on West Hill Circle in Ithaca at 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5. State police believe she is in danger.

David is a 34-year-old black woman with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a light gray, knee-length coat with fur trim on the hood and black sweatpants. Her hair is in braids and was last seen tied in a bun. David is 5’9″ and about 180 pounds.

David was last seen with Michael Davis, a 6’4″ black man. He weighs about 200 pounds and is also 34 years old.

Michael Davis was driving a white Jeep Cherokee with tinted windows, a roof rack, and no front license plate. They might be traveling to New York City.

If you see them, call 911 and do not approach them.

Anyone with information should call New York State Police Ithaca at (607) 561-7400. The NYS Police is asking people not to post tips on Facebook.