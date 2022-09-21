MONROE TWP, Pa. (WETM) – Police in Pennsylvania are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 11-year-old girl who was last seen in Bradford County Tuesday night.

Pennsylvania State Police out of Towanda said that 11-year-old Jaelyn Michelle Oakley was last seen near Monroe Township around 7:00 p.m. on September 20. According to the police report, she is from Birdsall Road in Monroe Twp.

Police said she is about five feet tall, 135 lbs., and has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown t-shirt, gray shorts and shoes, blue glasses, and a blue sweatshirt around her waist.

Anyone with information about Jaelyn’s whereabouts should call PSP Towanda at 570-265-2186.