Police looking for two Southern Tier women for selling meth

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – Two women from the Southern Tier are wanted by the Penn Yan Police Department for selling meth.

Stephanie Kelley, 41, is wanted for the Criminal Sale and Possession of a Controlled Substance on a Yates County Superior Court Arrest Warrant for selling meth. Penn Yan police said she may be in the Elmira area, as her last known addresses were in Horseheads and Elmira.

Kristie Husted, 39, is wanted for the same charges, also on a Superior Court Arrest Warrant. Penn Yan Police said she could be in the Southern Tier. Her last known addresses were in Wellsburg and Hudson Falls.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Penn yan Police Department at 315-536-4426 or their local law enforcement.

Photos courtesy of the Penn Yan Police Department Facebook Page.