ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) — One woman was arrested by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday after reports of her stealing over $3,000 worth of property.

Police say that 40-year-old Laurel E. Carpenter was arrested Thursday, Aug. 10, and has been charged with grand larceny in the third degree.

Police allege that Carpenter used another person’s bank card without permission and stole property worth over $3,000 in the Town of Erwin.

Carpenter was arrested and seen in centralized arraignment court before being taken to the Steuben County Jail on $1,000 cash bail.