Police presence at Fat Daddy’s in Watkins Glen; officers remove items from vehicles

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – There was a heavy police presence reported at Fat Daddy’s in Watkins Glen Thursday evening, as officers reportedly removed several items from vehicles parked outside.

Reports of the police presence first came into 18 News around 5:00 p.m. on March 10. Photos from viewers and a reporter on the scene showed officers at Fat Daddy’s Smoke & Gift Shop on North Franklin Street. Law enforcement was also reportedly checking two vehicles without license plates parked outside the business, according to the reporter. Police were seen taking several unidentified items from the trunks of vehicles and putting them in black plastic bags.

According to viewers, Watkins Glen Police and the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office both responded to the scene. Details are limited at this time; an 18 News reporter is on the scene.

18 News has reached out to the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office for more information. Updates will be provided as they become available.

