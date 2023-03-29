Police vehicles block Charles Street in Southport as officers serve a warrant on a residence.

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — Multiple agencies responded to a residence on Charles Street in Southport on Wednesday, including tactical response teams and animal control.

According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, units were at the residence to serve a warrant and were in the area sometime after noon.

A reporter on the scene noticed an individual in the back of a Chemung County Sheriff’s Vehicle, but it’s unknown at this time how many people were taken into custody.

Numerous vehicles blocked off Charles Street as the warrant was being served, blocking all traffic from proceeding on the southern end of the road.

Animal control was called to the scene as it was reported there were dogs inside the residence.

Units from Horseheads, New York State Police, Horseheads Police, and Chemung County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene.

18 News will update this story as more information is made available.