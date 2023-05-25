NYSP Trooper seen outside of Exotic Gifts-N-Dreams in Horseheads as police have been seen going in and out of the shop.

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — Police from multiple agencies have been seen at a sticker and gift shop in the Village of Horseheads.

According to a reporter on the scene, New York State Police and Horseheads Village Police were parked outside of Exotic Gifts-N-Dreams on W. Franklin Street in the village.

Police were seen inside the store conducting a search and investigation while bringing large garbage bags out and placed into the police cars.

A statement from a New York State Police Official told 18 News that the incidents are a continuation of an ongoing investigation into the sticker shops.

There are additional reports of sticker shops in Watkins Glen being investigated as a reporter on the scene saw state police outside of a shop on Franklin Street in the village.

New information obtained reveals that visited Fat Daddy’s on Franklin Street, but workers at the store said police never went into the building. Workers told the reporter on the scene that Fat Daddy’s no longer sells stickers at the Watkins Glen location, but only glass items not instead.

“Buds R Us”, another sticker location on Franklin Street, was not open Thursday afternoon, but images from the inside show the shop looking bare. Items can be seen on the ground, with glass items in the case looking disorganized.

According to Google, the shop is normally open on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

It’s unaware if the incidents are connected, we will continue to cover this story and provide updates as more information becomes available to us.