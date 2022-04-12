ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — On Apr. 12, at approximately 9:30 p.m., local police departments responded to shots fired on West Hudson Street in Elmira.

According to scanner reports, police were searching on foot for a black male wearing a yellow hoodie running through the neighborhood.

Police responding to the scene include: Elmira Police Department, Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, and New York State Police.

Details are limited at this time. This is a developing story, 18 News will continue to update this article with more information as it is released.