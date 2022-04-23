ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Police in Elmira were busy Saturday afternoon after responding in mass to two separate incidents that occurred on Elmira’s Southside.

Around 4:10 p.m. police were called out to the Family Fitness Center on Elmira’s Southside to the back-end of the building.

An 18 News reporter was on the scene and could see Elmira Police, Chemung County Sheriff’s Deputies, West Elmira Police, and New York State Police in the area.

Officers were seen searching inside a black sedan parked in the parking lot of the Family Fitness Center and taking pictures of the contents inside the vehicle.

Soon after, all units cleared the scene and left the area. It’s unknown at this time the reason for such a large response.

The second event occurred shortly after 5:00 p.m., with police responding to a house on Pennsylvania Avenue.

A witness had told 18 News that two males had gone to the back of the house, one had a ski mask on and the other had some kind of ballcap on.

Elmira Police, New York State Police, and West Elmira Police were on the scene to check the area, the scene was cleared around 5:30 p.m.

It’s unknown at this time if the events are connected to each other, 18 News has contacted Elmira Police, and more information is expected to be released later this evening.