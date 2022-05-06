WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – Police were seen at the Chemung Canal Trust Company in Waverly Friday afternoon.

A reporter on the scene said one police vehicle from the Village of Waverly Police Department was seen in the parking lot around 12:40 p.m. on May 6. Additional vehicles were blocking off the drive-thru at the Chemung Street location.

The reporter said that around 1:00 p.m., police left the scene. The Chemung Canal Trust company said the branch will be closed for the remainder of the day on May 6 as well as May 7. It will reopen on Monday, May 9.

Details are extremely limited at this time. 18 News has reached out to the Waverly Police Department and will provide more information as it becomes available.