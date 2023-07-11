ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) — State police out of Painted Post are asking for the public’s assistance in locating three suspects they believe are connected to a recent credit card skimming attempt.

According to police, the skimming attempt took place at the Walmart in the Town of Erwin where store employees discovered the device and immediately removed it.

An in-depth investigation found that three people entered the store on July 3, and secretly installed the skimming device.

The skimmer taken from Walmart in Erwin, N.Y. Credit – New York State Police.

The device was made to look exactly like a standard card reader but fits overtop of the original. The device has similar markings and a keypad and is used to steal account information from those who use it.

Police say that the three suspects are linked to a string of skimming attempts across numerous locations in the Southern Tier and Central New York.

Some tips to remember when checking out at any store where a card reader is used include watching for inconsistencies in the machine. Check to see if the reader has a loose-fitting cover if the cover is misaligned or has an oversized appearance, all could be indications of a possible skimmer on the reader.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the state police barracks in Painted Post at 607-962-3282.