RATHBONE, N.Y. (WETM) — The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to be on the lookout for two individuals who might be impersonating police officers in the Rathbone area.

According to a Facebook post made by the sheriff’s office, Steuben County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of an unusual incident that had allegedly taken place on Tuesday, Oct. 3, in the Town of Rathbone.

A resident reported to deputies that two people, who were claiming to represent law enforcement officers, appeared at their home to “seize weapons”. The two people left the area after a brief conversation with the resident. No similar complaints have been made to the Sheriff’s Office to date.

The two people involved in the incident were reported to have been driving a dark blue panel type van with a sliding side door. The van was described to have a white magnetic type star on the passenger side door.

The people were described to have been wearing gray uniforms with black stripes along the trouser leg, what appeared to be a fabric badge on the chest and blue baseball caps with a gold star emblem on them. One person was described as a 5’9″ white male with a stocky build, blue eyes and a reddish colored goatee. The other person was described as a tall black male. The two were wearing an identical uniform and hat.

Anyone that has any information or leads in regards to the incident are encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 607-622-3911 or use the Steuben County Sheriff’s app.