HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — A popular Horseheads bar and grill is back to full service on Thursday after receiving its liquor license earlier this week.

According to a post on Facebook, Beef’s Sports Bar & Grill is now serving alcohol starting Thursday, Aug. 31.

The location has been open and serving food since Aug. 3 but is now back to being a full bar and grill after shutting down for numerous months.

The bar underwent new renovations from May until August after being taken over by new owners at the beginning of May.

The local spot can now be enjoyed in full by residents from Horseheads and beyond.