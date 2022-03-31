ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Around 7:50 p.m. scanner reports came out about an individual striking a telephone pole in front of 415 W Water St. in Elmira.

According to a reporter on the scene, a dark-colored SUV had struck one of the telephone poles along W Water St. resulting in it breaking off completely from the base and becoming stuck in the middle of the road.

The downed pole brought the power lines down with it, resulting in them going across the length of the road.

First responders had quickly arrived on the scene and blocked the road to traffic in order to assess the damage to the pole in the street.

According to our reporter, the individual who struck the pole did not appear to be injuried and was speaking with police and EMS crews on the scene.