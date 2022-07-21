ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – After three days of excruciating heat, portions of the Twin Tiers are officially in a heat wave.

The criteria for a heat wave in New York and Pennsylvania is three consecutive days with highs of at least 90 degrees.

According to data from the Elmira Corning Regional Airport, Tuesday’s high was 93 degrees, Wednesday crept higher to 94 degrees, and Thursday’s temperatures just made it with a high of 91 degrees.

The heat is expected to linger through this weekend, and it is advised that residents stay cool and hydrated.