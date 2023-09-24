AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 24th: 72°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 24th: 46°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:57 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 7:02 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Although Ophelia is well in its post tropical cyclone phase, we are still feeling its effects in the Twin Tiers. When can we look forward to drier weather? Details below:

TODAY:

Today on and off showers continue all day. This morning has already started off with a few isolated storms mixed in widespread showers. We remain cool and cloudy between showers, with temperatures only getting into the low 60s.

TOMORROW:

We can expect fewer showers this evening, but we don’t totally dry out until overnight. We are mostly cloudy between showers, and temperatures are in the low 50s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

We are pushing into a drier pattern by midweek, only looking at a slight chance for a shower or two on Tuesday as a shortwave over the great lakes sparks a few early in the day. High pressure takes control by midweek, keeping us dry into the weekend.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 53

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 46

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 47

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 72

Have a great day!

