ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — On Mar. 31, the Elmira Police Department responded to a shooting at Kahuna’s Bar & Grill in Elmira.

Officers responded at approximately 10:29 p.m. to the 400 block of Luce Street for a report of gunshots. They became aware that a victim was taken to Arnot Ogden Medical Center by private vehicle for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim is currently stable and receiving treatment.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone that witnessed this event or has video/information of the event is asked to contact the Elmira Police Department at 607-737-5626.

This is a developing story. 18 News will update this article as more information becomes available.