ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Every Winter and early Spring, potholes spread out across the Twin Tiers, and this year is no different.

Potholes of many shapes and sizes are common in the northern half of the country. Some potholes are long and narrow, while others are wide and shallow. Either way, everyone can agree that they are a complete nuisance.

Potholes are formed based on the change in temperature for an area filled with roads. Groundwater underneath the pavement refreezes as the temperature falls, which causes part of the road to bend upward. When the temperatures rises, the groundwater melts, leaving a weak spot. The weak spot turns into a pothole when a vehicle drives over it.

Despite the increase in potholes, improvements are being made. Andrew Avery, Director of Chemung County Public Works, says that conditions are better than they were a year ago.

“We made a lot of improvement over previous years where we were spending much more money,” said Andrew. “That money is being spread upfront now on improving the roads and also spray patching in the warmer weather, so we’re making good progress.”

Some roads right now are in need of improvements, including West Church Street. Andrew says the reason this road still gets a lot of holes is because of the utility work being done by the Water Board and NYSEG.

“I give them a pat in the back for staying ahead of the game and putting that kind of investment in,” Andrew added. “It creates a lot of patches in the road. Patches that can fail, but we will be taking care of that the more permanent basis this Spring when we mill the road and repave it.”

Temperatures will continue to drop below freezing and rise above freezing from now until early Spring. Most potholes will likely be paved by late Spring or early Summer.