Potholes continue to pop up in the Twin Tiers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – So far this winter, two major snowstorms brought ice and slush on the roads across the Twin Tiers. Now, road travel problems continue with the emergence of multiple potholes.

Based on a new report, New York now ranks 10th among states with the worst potholes in the United States. The greatest automobile damages caused by potholes include popping a tire and damaging wheel rims.

According to Public Works Commissioner Andrew Avery, potholes are partially formed through the formation of ice lenses below the ground surface, which expand upward, placing pressure on the pavement. At the same time, vehicles, particularly heavier trucks and equipment, place downward stress on the pavement structure. Most potholes form as the ice lenses shrink, creating voids which can no longer support the pavement surface. This process is referred to as the freeze/thaw cycle.

“The road can only take so many repetitions before it starts to break,” said Andrew. “That’s a lot of times where even when you see a pothole repaired, it will pop up in the same place year after year because water typically gets trapped in the same areas.”

The worst potholes typically pop up in early spring when the ice lenses thaw out from underneath the pavement. More potholes could likely form this week as temperatures reach above freezing.

Multiple Public Works departments are working to fix the pothole situation, including the Department of Public Works in Chemung County. The department is now using spray material to patch up potholes with a thick and flexible layer. Multiple reconstruction techniques are also being used to decrease the number of potholes each year.