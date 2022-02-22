Potholes – what to expect with warmer weather

SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WETM) – Potholes are popping up everywhere in the Twin Tiers and are not expected to disappear soon. This is partly due to the temperatures constantly going up and down in the past week.

According to Tioga County Public Works Commissioner Gary Hammond, the warmer weather contributed greatly to breaking road pavements, especially right after the cold surge the region got this past weekend. Potholes typically get worse when water below the pavement refreezes and thaws again. This is known as the “freeze-thaw” cycle.

“Having a long, cold winter like we’ve recently had is actually better than having repeated thawing cycles,” said Gary. “What happens is the road thaws and the water goes under the road. The water freezing back up is what heaves and breaks the pavement and causes potholes.”

Despite the sudden warmer weather, Public Works Commissioners across the Twin Tiers continue to keep the roads fresh and clean as much as possible. Eric Rose of Steuben County stated that plans to fix the roads are now looking good.

“Right now, I say we are in pretty good shape,” said Eric. “Steuben County did just purchase a pothole machine which will make it a little bit nicer to address these pieces when they come up.”

Andrew Avery of Chemung County stated that the Public Works Department strives to use cold-mix asphalt to fill in the potholes whenever warmer weather happens. Hot-mix asphalt cannot be used until around mid-April when higher temperatures are more normal. The worst potholes typically pop up in early spring when all the ice underneath the pavement thaws completely.

Have information about a pothole? Click here to let us know!