(ELMIRA, N.Y.) – There were several reports of power outages taking place Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning in the city of Elmira.

Initial power was lost at approximately 10:55PM on Tuesday night. According to NYSEG at 1:00 AM Wednesday morning, there were two major outages in the downtown area.

The two major outages NYSEG reported had approximately 153 customers without power. The initial restoration time for one of the major outages was 3:30AM. For the other major outage, estimated restoration time was 8:30AM Wednesday morning.

As of 2:00AM Wednesday morning, NYSEG updated their power outage reports and say that power was restored entirely for the city of Elmira.

The reason for the outages is unknown at this time.