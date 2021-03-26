Power Outages: NYSEG and RG&E to continue work overnight

FILE – In this Feb. 18, 2021, file photo, Oncor apprentice lineman Brendan Waldon repairs a utility pole that was damaged by the winter storm that passed through Odessa, Texas. Congress is looking into the cause of the power blackouts across Texas last month. A House panel planned to hear Wednesday, March 24, 2021, from officials who oversee the state’s energy industry and electric grid.(Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Many people throughout the region are still without power Friday night after strong wind blew through the Twin Tiers.

NYSEG provided an update to 18 News 10:30 p.m. Friday.

New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) and Rochester Gas & Electric (RG&E) are responding after powerful winds disrupted service to customers on Friday. Currently, approximately 15,700 NYSEG and 2,100 RG&E customers are without power. The hardest hit areas include NYSEG’s Elmira (1,990 outages), Geneva (1,702 outages), Lancaster (5,792 outages) and Oneonta (2,999 outages) divisions, which include Broome, Cattaraugus, Cayuga, Chautauqua, Chenango, Delaware, Erie, Greene, Herkimer, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Ontario, Otsego, Schoharie, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Ulster and Wayne counties. While strong wind gusts continue in eastern portions of the state, the companies announced that they expect to restore 95% of all customers impacted by the storm by 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Overnight Work Plan

Crews will continue to work during the overnight period, performing make-safe activities such as clearing downed wires and responding to additional system emergencies. Additionally, many divisions will continue to finish their damage assessments at first light in the morning. As crews work to make repairs, it’s possible that some customers that have already been restored may experience scattered outages that are necessary to complete additional work.

Damage Reports

Softened soil conditions as a result of thawing ground conditions and melting snow, coupled with severe winds, caused a significant amount of fallen trees and limbs, resulting in broken poles, downed wires and damage to other electrical equipment.

Crew Information

The companies’ storm response teams are fully engaged and crews will continue to work throughout the overnight period and until every customer is restored. Currently, more than 1,500 field personnel are responding to the event. The companies are also coordinating response efforts with state and local emergency management authorities.

Safety and Restoration Information

NYSEG and RG&E will continue to provide updates throughout the event to the general public on the companies’ websites and social media channels (Facebook and Twitter). The companies also offer customers the following reminders to stay safe.

Outage Information:

Use our mobile app to report and check the status of outages. To download the application, customers should search “AVANGRID” in the Apple or Android app stores and select “NYSEG” or “RG&E”. The application is free to download.

Sign up for Outage Alerts to receive updates automatically by phone, text, or email as the company updates the status of the restoration process in their area. Customers can sign up for outage alerts by visiting here for NYSEG and here for RG&E.

Stay Away From Downed Wires

Stay at least 30 feet from a downed power line.

If a downed wire comes in contact with your vehicle, stay inside and wait for help. If you must get out because of fire or other danger, jump clear of the vehicle to avoid any contact with the vehicle and the ground at the same time. Land with your feet together and hop with feet together or shuffle away; don’t run or stride.

NYSEG customers should call 1.800.572.1131 and RG&E customers should call 1.800.743.1701 to report downed power lines or other hazardous situations.

During a Power Interruption

Contact neighbors to see if their power is off. A loss of power may be the result of a blown fuse or a tripped circuit breaker.

To report a power interruption, contact NYSEG at 1.800.572.1131 or RG&E at 1.800.743.1701

Keep refrigerators and freezers closed as much as possible. Most food will last 24 hours if you minimize the opening of refrigerator and freezer doors.

Power Restoration Priorities:

The companies’ first priorities are to respond to reports of downed power lines to keep the public safe. NYSEG customers are asked to call 1.800.572.1131 and RG&E customers are asked to call at 1.800.743.1701 to report downed wires. Once this vital public safety work is complete, the company will:

Assess the damage to the electricity delivery system.

Develop a detailed restoration plan.

Make repairs as quickly as possible.

For additional information, including storm preparation tips, storm safety information, generator safety information, restoration priorities and emergency resources, visit Outage Central at NYSEG.com or RGE.com and on the company’s social media pages: