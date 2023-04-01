ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Saturday’s storms have brought many reports of power outages across several counties in the Twin Tiers.

According to NYSEG’s Outage Map, in Chemung County, there are outages reported in the following areas:

Southport, Ashland, and Wellsburg areas – 7:15 p.m. estimated restoration

Big Flats, Corning Township – 6:45 p.m. estimated restoration

Cayuta, Veteran, and Erin – 7 p.m. estimated restoration

Horseheads – No set restoration time.

Elmira – 7:15 p.m. estimated restoration

NYSEG reports 3,304 customers without power in Chemung County as of 6 p.m.

In Steuben County the following locations have reported outages:

Erwin, Painted Post, Campbell, Hornby – No time set for restoration as of 6 p.m. Saturday.

Corning – 6:45 p.m.

Thurston, Addison – estimated restoration 6:30 p.m.

Bath, Bradford – No time set for restoration as of 6 p.m. Saturday.

Prattsburg, Wheeler, Avoca – No time set for restoration as of 6 p.m. Saturday

Pulteney – 6:30 p.m. estimated restoration

Fremont, Dansville – No time set for restoration as of 6 p.m. Saturday

NYSEG reports 3,510 customers without power in Steuben County as of 6 p.m.

In Tioga County Pa. over 4,222 customers are without power as reported by Penelec, it’s unclear which areas Tioga County are impacted, but to follow for updates visit Penelecs outage map.

In Bradford County Pa. Penelec reports 914 customers without power as of 6 p.m. Updates to the areas impacted in Bradford County can be seen using the above outage map.