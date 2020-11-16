Power outages reported across Tioga, P.A.

TIOGA COUNTY, P.A. – Nearly 400 without power early Monday morning across Tioga County, PA., around 2:30AM according to First News Now.

Wind gusts played havoc across the electric grid of this county as 396 residences were reported without power.

Bloss Township 208, Blossburg Borough, Morris Township, Delmar Township, Duncan Township, and Gaines Township suffered outages.

Osceola Township was reported to have 7 residences without electric, while Richmond Township in Mansfield had 14 outages.

Shippen Township in Wellsboro had 150 locations who lost power due to equipment damage. Power may be restored before 3:00PM.

Wellsboro Borough had reported 9 outages. The Buena Vista Street was an area also hit by equipment damage. Another area outage was along Route 6 between Wellsboro and Mansfield, PA.

Another area hit by winds brought down limbs or trees was along the Old Mainesburg Road.

There were 24 reported outages in Potter County and 192 outages reported in Bradford County, which included the area of Canton, PA. No outages reported in Lycoming County, PA.

Electric crews are working in storm mode through Sunday and into Monday.