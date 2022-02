ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A power outage impacted dozens across Elmira, according to the New York State Electric and Gas Company (NYSEG).

Just after midnight Sunday morning, 61 NYSEG customers, mostly on W Water Street, were in the dark. One outage was also reported on Clemens Center Parkway. A detailed map of the powers outage that occurred can be found here.

According to the NYSEG website, power was restored across Elmira just before 4 a.m. It’s unclear what caused the outage.