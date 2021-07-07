Powerful storms barrel across our region Wednesday night, minor flooding

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Powerful storms barrel across our region, causing widespread power outages and minor flooding.

NYSEG is reporting power outages throughout the region. Here in the Southern Tier, the Town of Catlin in Chemung County has the most outages right now. Over 500 customers are without power. In the Northern Tier, FirstEnergy is reporting outages in Tioga and Bradford Counties.

Late Wednesday night, The National Weather Service in Binghamton issued an Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Western Chemung County and Southeastern Steuben County until midnight.

Some locations that will experience flooding include;

Elmira, Corning, West Elmira, Southport, Big Flats, Horseheads, Elmira Heights, Caton, Painted Post, Addison, South Corning, East Corning, Gang Mills, Erwins, Coopers Plains, Horseheads North, Gibson, Tompkins Corners, Fisherville, and Pinnacle State Park.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding, according to The National Weather Service.

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.