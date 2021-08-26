Preparations underway at Canisteo-Greenwood Middle School for displaced Jasper-Troupsburg students

GREENWOOD, N.Y. (WETM) — On Aug. 26, volunteers worked diligently at the Canisteo-Greenwood Middle School to prepare the building for displaced Jasper-Troupsburg high schoolers. One week after water rushed into the high school causing extensive damage, school administrators agreed on the Wildcats’ temporary home.

As of Aug. 26, Servpro, a water cleanup and restoration company, has set up shop as the cleanup process continues at Jasper-Troupsburg High School.

Lou Zver, the facilities director at Jasper-Troupsburg High School, said he appreciates that the Canisteo-Greenwood School District offered them their old middle school building as a temporary home.

“For the last four or five days, community members, other districts, and different organizations like the sheriff’s department have all [been] in here cleaning, patching holes, and getting updated so we can try to get our students in here on the opening day,” said Zver.

Volunteers have come from across the region to help including: Avoca, Whitesville, Hammondsport, Hornell, and more.

Rose Hoad, a Hammondsport school volunteer, wants the local community to help if they can.

“It is for our kids,” said Hoad. “It is for the kids that need to come back to school. They had virtual learning for so long and they need the togetherness and bonding back as friends.”

Zver said the school will continue to provide updates to their Facebook page. The school announced they will not need volunteers this weekend (Aug 28. and 29.) because of the recent support.