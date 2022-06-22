ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Reflecting what we have learned from past flooding events as Hurricane Agnes impacted the region 50 years ago down to the day. Advancements have been made in technology along with flood mitigation strategies being put into place to lower overall risk.

After the flood of 1972, some new dams and levee systems were built along with some existing levee systems were raised. Throughout the years we have also seen an increasing in weather modeling and river modeling data.

As we have a risk of flooding tonight, there are some things you can do to prepare yourself when under a flood watch:

As simple as it sounds, some people are not able to locate themselves on a map and know what your elevation is in relation to any rivers and streams. Be sure to avoid driving through flooded roads- turn around don’t drown. It is hard to know how deep the flooded water is or if the road underneath has been washed away.

It is also helpful to know if you are located in a flood plain, how to quickly get to higher ground and if water is likely to collect on roads you would use to evacuate. These are questions you should be able to answer before a warning is issued.

There are tools available to visualize the flood risk and river flooding forecasts along with sensors available to gauge rainfall and current river levels. Some of these include: Flood Inundation Maps, Environmental Emergency Services, and River Forecasts from the National Weather Service.



