ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Since Thursday December 15th, the Twin Tiers got pummeled with winter weather and will continue to receive more snow and ice until Friday night.

The National Weather Service has released a public information statement containing Thursday’s snowfall reports for various locations across the region. The snowfall reports can be viewed below:

...CHEMUNG COUNTY... ERIN 3.0 IN 0800 PM 12/15 HORSEHEADS 3.0 IN 0800 PM 12/15 1 NNW HORSEHEADS 2.8 IN 1035 PM 12/15 BREESPORT 2.4 IN 0800 PM 12/15 WEST ELMIRA 1.4 IN 0800 PM 12/15 ...SCHUYLER COUNTY... BEAVER DAMS 2.5 IN 0800 PM 12/15 CATHARINE 2.0 IN 1215 AM 12/16 ...TIOGA COUNTY... CANDOR 6.0 IN 0800 PM 12/15 BERKSHIRE 5.5 IN 0915 PM 12/15 WAVERLY 4.0 IN 1020 PM 12/15 WELTONVILLE 3.0 IN 0800 PM 12/15 ...BRADFORD COUNTY... GILLETT 3.5 IN 0800 PM 12/15

Snow amounts across the Twin Tiers are based on elevation as well as the current storm’s location. The higher amounts are reported in the higher elevations and closer to the east coast, which is where the center of the storm is.

As the storm winds down Friday night, Twin Tiers residents should take precautions before going out on the roads. Freezing rain and sleet, which happen because of warmer air aloft, can contribute to slick, icy roads.

According to WETM 18 News Director Jim Turpin, the roads as of Friday morning are mainly hit or miss. Much of the city and residential roads still have work to do, but as for the major roads like I-86, conditions should be free from a lot of slush.

It is still recommended to take things slow when on the road as slick spots can likely occur at any time. Here are more tips to stay safe today and this weekend:

Dress accordingly from head to toe

Beware of icy spots

Limit time outside

Check your car battery and tire pressure

Have blankets, snacks, and water in handy in case you get stuck on the road

