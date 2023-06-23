ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – After an over three year pause brought in by the pandemic, federal student loans payments will resume this fall, but President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan is still up in the air.

The Supreme Court is expected to make a decision on President Biden’s plan any day now. The plan would forgive up to $20,000 in debt and would impact millions of people across the country including thousands here in the Southern Tier.

“Student loan payments are going to start. I believe people are getting letters stating how much they are going to need to pay and when they need to start paying,” said Matthew Burr, HR Consultant. “People have had three years to prepare for this.”

In October, you will officially have to start making payments on your federal loan repayments. A month earlier in September, the loan interest will resume. Local financial advisors say keeping up with those interest rates are key to becoming debt free.

“Find ways to make those payments. Work with the company and see if there are ways to reduce those payments,” Burr said. “I think you’re better off making additional payments throughout the month. You’re going to get out of debt eventually, you just have to suffer short term for long term.”

As for students who may be undecided on going to college due to financial reasons, just remember, there are several options available. From scholarships, to grants and systems like SUNY.

“We’ve seen over the past few years nationwide, less high school graduates attending college but every individual is different,” explained Mark Abdalla, research analyst at John. G Ullman & Associates. “Tracking your expenses is very important. Make sure that you have a plan of what to do after you graduate. Also, weigh your options. Don’t just apply to one school and make your decision. Look at other universities and colleges and then make a decision.”